PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities found guns, ammunition and a possible bomb in a stolen minivan Monday night and arrested the driver and two passengers who had been in the car, according to Salem police.

Police say officers saw the car driven by 27-year-old Randi Renee Ramsey heading southbound near Broadway and Northeast Market Street around 9 p.m. with passengers Sean Ethan Burris, 25, and David Byron Wood, 52, inside.

When police stopped the car and searched it, they found a shotgun, a handgun, a supply of ammunition and a suspicious device, officials said. The Salem Police Bomb Squad responded to “render the device safe.”

Authorities arrested the suspects on the following charges:

Ramsey: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Burris: Unlawful possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm

Wood: Outstanding parole violation warrant

Salem police brought Ramsey and Burris to Marion County Jail, but brought Wood to Polk County Jail to suit the jurisdiction of his warrant.