PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sherwood police say they arrested a Hillsboro man for public indecency on Tuesday and are seeking additional witnesses and possible victims.

Armando Servin-Talavero reportedly was outside an apartment building masturbating with his genitals exposed, which led to his arrest.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a prowler call at the Sunfield Lakes Apartment Complex just after 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. The caller said he saw a man, later identified as Servin-Talavero, looking into multiple ground-floor apartment windows.

After officers said the investigation revealed that Servin-Talavero exposed himself publicly, they arrested him for public indecency.

The investigation is still ongoing, as police say they believe there are additional victims. If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, you are encouraged to contact the Sherwood Police Department and call non-emergency at 503.629.0111, reference case #222830130.