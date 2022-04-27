PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has been identified after police say he barricaded himself in a Northwest Portland apartment and threatened both police and himself, prompting the evacuation of nearby apartments Monday night.

Portland Police Bureau named 36-year-old Joseph Webb of Kelso, Washington as the armed man. He was taken into custody early Tuesday and has since been charged with one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, Portland police responded to the apartment complex in the 1000 block of NW Naito Parkway. The Special Emergency Response Team was on the scene.

According to PPB, Webb reportedly climbed from the roof of the building onto a balcony to access an apartment on the second floor. Officials say he then armed himself with knives and a hammer and began destroying the inside of the apartment — breaking windows, furniture and appliances. He proceeded to throw furniture out of the unit as well.

A refrigerator in the window of a NW Portland apartment that an armed suspect broke into on April 25, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

As the situation unfolded, the occupants of the complex got out safely and officers said they evacuated at least three others.

Negotiators said Webb surrendered just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital with injuries he gave himself.

Police say they do not believe Webb had any association with the apartment or with any residents who lived there. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes potentially involving Webb is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-109908.