PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the man still at large after he allegedly stole a gray 2004 Toyota Camry at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to Sandy police.

Officers say 23-year-old Carlos Sanchez has ties to Sandy and Lebanon but they suspect that he is currently in the Portland metro area.

Sandy Police are searching for a man they say stole a gray 2004 Toyota Camry at gunpoint and eluded officers on Wednesday. March 16, 2023. (Courtesy: Sandy Police)

Sanchez is said to have eluded police near Highway 211 and 362nd Drive in the victim’s car with the Oregon license plate number 381NBX, and was last seen near the intersection of Highway 211 and Judd Road.

According to police, Sanchez had stolen the car from the victim in the parking lot of Meinig Park around 4:20 p.m. on March 15.

Police warn that anyone who sees Sanchez should call 911 and not approach him. They say Sanchez is armed and has active arrest warrants.