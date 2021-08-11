Police ID cousins killed in Madison South neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police released the names of the two people shot and killed in Portland’s Madison South neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42, died after shots rang out around 5:15 a.m. on NE Milton Street between NE 82nd Avenue and NE 84th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said. An autopsy confirmed the victims — who were cousins — died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled as homicides.

Three other victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said a fourth gunshot victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle on Tuesday morning.

No other details are available at this time.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they’re concerned about rising crime and an increase in homelessness in the area, among other issues. They said part of what’s making them feel less safe in their neighborhood is an increase in people openly using drugs.

Michael Parillo said his neighborhood has seen a heavy increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. He said officials have “sweeped it before and everyone disappeared. Next thing you know, they’re back with RVs, tenfold. I can see more of them walking up and down the streets.”

“I want to see the city actually take responsibility,” said Gaura Allen. “I don’t know if it’s going to be through doing things like changing traffic rules to make it more difficult to camp.”

KOIN 6 has reached out to Portland city commissioners as well as Mayor Ted Wheeler for a comment. According to the council clerk, commissioners Hardesty, Mapps, Ryan, Rubio and Mayor Wheeler are all out of office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0433.

