PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two victims of a shooting that took place in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night have been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A medical examiner determined that 27-year-old Deja Willingham and 30-year-old Marcel Bryant had died of “homicide by gunshot wounds” before police located their bodies.

Authorities say they responded to the 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street around 9:12 p.m. and found Willingham deceased. As officers searched the area of evidence, they discovered Bryant nearby.

The suspect or suspects had left the scene and no arrests were made, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

PPB asks anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781. They say to reference case number 23-88186.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this investigation continues.