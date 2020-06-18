Police ID man fatally shot in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the person shot and killed last week in Northeast Portland.

Officers said Wednesdsay the victim is 28-year-old DeAnnzello McDonald. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers found McDonald dead in the 600 block of NE 162nd Avenue in the early morning hours of June 11.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Anthony Merrill at anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.4033.