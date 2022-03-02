38-year-old Jacob Dreyer was shot and killed over the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a weekend shooting in Portland has been identified.

Portland police say 38-year-old Jacob Dreyer of Vancouver was found shot to death in a Northeast Portland parking garage Saturday night.

No other new details about Dreyer’s death have been released.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of NE 2nd Avenue, not far from the Oregon Convention Center. Responding officers found Dreyer already dead.

No one has been arrested and authorities released no suspect information.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.0433 or Detective Steve Gandy. The case number is 22-53850.