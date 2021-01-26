Driver in deadly SE Portland hit-run rampage ID’d

Paul Rivas, 64, of Oregon City is charged in the hit-and-run rampage that killed 1 person and injured 10 others in Portland, January 26, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified the driver accused of hitting nine people, killing one of them, during a violent hit-and-run rampage in Southeast Portland on Monday.

Police said 64-year-old Paul Rivas of Oregon City was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for several charges, including 2nd-degree murder. He also faces multiple counts of assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Multiple crime scenes

Investigators said there were multiple crime scenes and that the deadly rampage began near Laurelhurst Park around 1 p.m on Monday when the driver slammed into several people on the sidewalk along a stretch of Southeast Stark Street.

The crime scenes span from Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Blvd and Southeast 15th Avenue, from East Burnside Street to Southeast Belmont Street.

Police say as they were responding to the first report, they quickly received calls that the same driver was involved in other crashes of cars and pedestrians.

Authorities said they received multiple calls about an incident with the Honda Element at 32nd and Belmont, 33rd and Belmont, 37th and Pine and other points before it ended between SE 18th and 17th near Stark.

The suspect then attempted to run away on foot, but people in the neighborhood helped “corral” him until police could take him into custody, PPB Sgt. Derek Carmon said.

PFR Lt. Rich Chatman said once they responded to the scene at SE 18th and Stark, they quickly realized it was a “multiple patient scene.”

Two of the injured were cyclists and six were pedestrians – they all suffered minor injuries and are recovering. But 77-year-old Jean Gerich died of her injuries. A vigil was held Tuesday evening.