PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot and killed in Portland’s Foster-Powell neighborhood last week has been identified, the Portland Police Bureau announced Monday.

An autopsy confirmed that 39-year-old Rene Ramirez Martinez’s death was a homicide by a gunshot wound.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of gunfire near an encampment on Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Frontage Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found Ramirez Martinez deceased.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. No identifying suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.