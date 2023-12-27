Police say he got into a fight with Edel Cruz-Aragon, 22, on a train platform

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified the man fatally stabbed on or near a MAX train station platform on Christmas Eve, officials say.

A medical examiner determined that Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete, 23, died of homicide Sunday night after police say they found him wounded at the Goose Hollow train station and brought him to a local hospital.

According to investigators, Orellana-Gavarrete had gotten into a fight with Edel Cruz-Aragon, 22, on the Providence Park train platform and rode the train to Southwest Jefferson Street sometime before 6:30 p.m.

“We share condolences with those who are dealing with this loss tonight and loved ones of the person who died,” TriMet spokesperson Tia York said on Sunday.

Cruz-Aragon was arrested Tuesday after trying to walk away from officers near Southwest Ninth Avenue and Oak Street, officials say. He now faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawfully using a weapon.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends,” PPB Chief Bob Day said in a previously released statement. “For someone to lose their life in a violent crime is unacceptable. For it to happen on Christmas Eve is exponentially worse.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective William Winters at william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case no. 23-331064.

