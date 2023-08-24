Officials found Brandon S. Lockwood, 37, with a gunshot wound at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road around 10:56 p.m. (Courtesy: PPB)

Brandon S. Lockwood's death was a homicide by gunshot, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man murdered in the Sunderland neighborhood on Aug. 12, according to Portland police.

Officials found Brandon S. Lockwood, 37, with a gunshot wound at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road around 10:56 p.m. Officials gave him critical care until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

A medical examiner determined Lockwood’s death was a homicide by gunshot. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Portland Police Bureau encourages anyone with information about Lockwood’s death to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 and Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case No. 23-211068.