Mega Foods, 1542 Mt. Hood Avenue in Woodburn, as seen on Google Street View, June 4, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Woodburn Police Department on Wednesday identified the person who was shot and killed at a grocery store Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Woodburn resident Noel Orozco Romero, 39, died as a result of the shooting at the Mega Foods on Mt. Hood Avenue.

Court documents show police arrested Jose Gustavo Garcia-Rivera in connection to the murder. He’s facing one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Garcia-Rivera is currently being held in the Marion County Jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 15.

The Woodburn Police Department said there were no other victims in the shooting.