Police ID shooting victim found dead in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a man found dead after a shooting in North Portland on July 26.
Gunfire was reported near the 6100 block of North Marine Drive just after 11 p.m. Officers found 32-year-old Derrick James Jensen of Sandy dead at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Authorities rules his death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Michael Greenlee by calling 503.823.0871 or email Michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, or contact Brad Clifton by calling 503.823.0696 or email brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
