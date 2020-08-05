Police ID shooting victim found dead in North Portland

An undated photo of Derrick Jensen, provided by his family. (Portland Police Bureau)

Derrick James Jensen died at the scene, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a man found dead after a shooting in North Portland on July 26.

Gunfire was reported near the 6100 block of North Marine Drive just after 11 p.m. Officers found 32-year-old Derrick James Jensen of Sandy dead at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities rules his death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Michael Greenlee by calling 503.823.0871 or email Michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, or contact Brad Clifton by calling 503.823.0696 or email brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.