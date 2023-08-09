Police say Brandon Allen was the victim of a fatal shooting in the Centennial neighborhood on July 9, 2023. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a weeks-long investigation, Portland police say they arrested a suspect who they believe murdered a man in the Centennial neighborhood last month.

Kyle Hague, 24, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder. He is also being charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Interference with an officer

Third-degree escape

Hauge is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brandon Allen on July 9. The shooting took place in the 1500 block of SE 174th Avenue around 4:25 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, police say they contacted a man that they believed was connected with a motorcycle theft in the area of SE 122 Ave. and SE Division St. The suspect, identified as Hauge, fled on foot, but was eventually located and arrested, according to authorities. Police would later learn that Hauge was connected to the Centennial neighborhood homicide, according to PPB.

Anyone with information regarding Hague’s involvement in this homicide is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466 and reference case no. 23-180335.

People wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding this case, or any unsolved felony crime should visit the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website.