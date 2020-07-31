Police ID Portland teen’s suspected killer

Kceon Colbert is wanted on murder charges, the Portland Police Bureau says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Portland’s Lents neighborhood.

Kceon Colbert is wanted on murder charges, the Portland Police Bureau said Friday. He’s 18 years old, 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.

Shai-India Harris was shot and killed July 10 in the 7400 block of 84th Avenue. Neighbors said they heard someone fire one-to-four shots before seeing Shai fall to the ground. One witness said he saw her walking down the street just before the shooting and said it looked as if someone in a car had called her over, and when she neared the car window, she was shot.

If you see Colbert, immediately call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696.