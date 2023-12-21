PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified the Beaverton teenager killed Wednesday in an early morning shooting in Northwest Portland.

Officers discovered Javaun R. Johnson, 17, injured in Northwest Trinity Place on Wednesday just after midnight. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene, officials said.

A medical examiner determined Johnson died of homicide by gunshot.

During the investigation, authorities closed the area of West Burnside Street from Northwest Everett Street to Everett Street and Northwest 19th Avenue to 20th Avenue.

As of Thursday, police have yet to report any suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about Johnson’s death to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0256 or Detective Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0696. Reference Case No. 23-327113.

