Police ID victim killed under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Paul Larson was killed under “suspicious circumstances” in the Lloyd District on Oct.26, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Family of Paul Larson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a “suspicious” homicide in the Lloyd District has been identified.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 35-year-old Paul David Larson was found dead on Oct. 26 near Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and Northeast 11th Avenue. Officers found Larson’s body while responding to a welfare check shortly before noon that day.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Larson’s death a homicide. Authorities have not clarified whether the ME determined how the man was killed — but PPB did say early investigation suggested he died under “suspicious circumstances.”

Few details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0466 or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0889.

This is a developing story.