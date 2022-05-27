PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have identified a man who died after a reported shooting at the East Park Place Apartment complex in Gresham on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. On the scene, officers found 23-year-old Antoine Steven Archer, suffering from a gunshot wound outside. Officials said they administered medical aid, but Archer was pronounced dead.

On Friday morning, Archer’s death was ruled homicide by gunfire.

The night of the shooting, a 15-year-old male suspect was lodged into a juvenile detention facility. Gresham police said the suspect faces second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon accusations.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

Gresham police said this is the eighth homicide in Gresham in 2022 and note that all the incidents were gun related.