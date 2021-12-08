Police identify I-5 carjacking, home invasion suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified the I-5 carjacking and home invasion suspect Wednesday evening as 30-year-old Brandon L. Keck.

Before police intervened, officers said Keck may have been involved in other violent crimes.

It is unclear what the additional crimes the Keck may have committed.

Authorities also said they learned that a female victim who reported she was shot, was not injured by gunfire. Officers are investigating what caused her injury.

Details of the incident

On Monday, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect appeared to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could not clarify exactly how many or where they occurred.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said officers found the vehicle in the area and were following the suspect when he drove onto northbound I-5 near Rosa Parks — heading in the wrong direction.

At one point, the suspect got out of the stolen car and attempted another carjacking on the freeway. During this latest carjacking, the woman in the car was injured. That victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After that shooting occurred on I-5, an officer fired off rounds and fatally struck the suspect. He was pronounced dead.

PPB is seeking information related to this case. Tips can be sent to detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.