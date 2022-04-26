PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified 30-year-old Ny’cole Lashawne Griffin as the victim of the deadly shooting that took place in the Buckman Neighborhood on Sunday.

PPB says it’s the 31st homicide that has occurred in Portland so far this year, and the 30th involving gunfire.

Just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting at SE 9th Ave. and Ash St. They discovered that Griffin had been taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital by friends after the shooting transpired.

Ny’cole Lashawne Griffin (Submitted)

Griffin’s friends stayed behind to speak with authorities after driving him to the Legacy Emanuel. Doctors confirmed that he died at the hospital.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit are investigating. No arrests have been made. PPB asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Joe Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040.