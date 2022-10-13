Police responded to a shooting at the States Motel on Oct. 11, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who was fatally shot at the States Motel in Portland Tuesday night has been identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr, the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday.

The medical examiner determined Santana Lopez died from gunshot wounds.

His family has been notified of his death.

The person suspected of shooting Santana Lopez remained at the scene and has been cooperating with detectives. So far, police have not made any arrests or issued any charges in the case.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the State Motel off Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Russell Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

At the scene, they found Satana Lopez injured by gunfire. Medical personnel tried to treat him, but he died at the scene.

Northeast Russell Street was closed between Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast 85th Avenue during the investigation.