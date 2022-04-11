PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro police have identified the man that was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Police say that 27-year old Carlos Arellano-Garcia was killed just after 4 a.m. on Friday near Pacific University and Hillsboro Medical Center.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:10 a.m. at the Les Schwab Tire Center on SE 10th Ave. According to police, responding officers found Arellano-Garcia shot and killed upon arrival.

This is an active investigation being conducted by detectives from Hillsboro Police Department.

If you were a witness or have any information on this homicide, please contact detective Pat LaMonica at patrick.lamonica@hillsboro-oregon.gov or call our records unit at 503-681-6190 about HPD case #22-6891.