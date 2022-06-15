A car crash in Battle Ground killed one person and injured four others. (Courtesy: City of Battle Ground)

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Battle Ground police have identified the individual killed in a fatal car collision that took place on Thursday, June 9.

Police say that Robert McIntyre, 49, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram on SW Eaton Blvd. and failed to halt at a four-way stop sign at SW 20th Ave.

A 2012 Chevrolet Volt was traveling east on SW Eaton before the driver made a left turn on SW 20th, which is when the car was struck on the passenger side. Twenty-four-year-old Justin Bullock was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles, plus two other passengers from the Dodge vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

McIntyre was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, reckless driving, driving while suspended and failing to stop at an intersection.