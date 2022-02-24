Adau Duop was shot and killed while in the car with her boyfriend and two children, all of whom were also shot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother who was fatally shot while riding in the car with her two children and her boyfriend has been identified.

Adau Duop was killed when bullets ripped through her car late Sunday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The Oregon State Medical Examiner has officially confirmed she died from homicide by a gunshot wound.

Police say Duop’s boyfriend, who was driving the car at the time of the shooting, remains in serious condition. However, he is expected to survive.

Both of Duop’s children, ages 5 and 1, have been released from the hospital after being treated for their own gunshot wounds.

The gunfire riddled the family’s car around 10:40 p.m. Sunday at SE Foster and 128th Avenue. All 4 people were in the car at the time, which was filled with groceries.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they were on their way home after late-night grocery shopping.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.