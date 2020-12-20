Police identify North Portland shooting death victim

Kelley Marie Smith was the victim of a shooting death in North Portland Thursday, police said. Undated photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a shooting death that occurred in the Eliot Neighborhood Thursday has been identified, Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday.

53-year-old Kelley Marie Smith was identified as the victim, who was determined to have died from a gunshot wound by the Oregon State Medical Examiner. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and Homicide Detectives request that anyone with information about the incident to please contact Detective Michael Greenlee via his email or 503 823 0871 or Detective Brad Clifton via his email or 503 823 0696.

Police said it was the 52nd homicide of 2020 and 39th homicide of 2020 involving a firearm.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in North Portland Thursday, shortly before 7 p.m., not far from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The victim died at the scene, officials said.

Someone who lives nearby told KOIN 6 News her neighbors heard about 40 shots.

Streets in the area were closed for hours at the time while a perimeter of several blocks was set up to collect evidence. Legacy Emanuel also went into lockdown for a brief time during the incident.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to them that leads to an arrest or any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Download the P3 Tips app to submit anonymous tips or via their website.