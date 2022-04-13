PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified two armed robbery suspects who were arrested following a pursuit in Troutdale on Tuesday.

48-year-old Jonathan M. Wright was booked into jail and faces several charges including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and felony elude.

Police identified the second suspect as 31-year-old Kayla Rae Davis who was also booked into jail and faces first-degree robbery and a felony elude charge.

Police described the third suspect, who remains at large, as a white woman who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report from the Troutdale outlet mall that three people robbed a retail store with a gun. The suspects took off in a gold Mercedes after they allegedly pulled a gun on a mall security guard.

Deputies spotted the car and tried to make a traffic stop but the Mercedes driver kept going. Dispatch audio obtained by KOIN 6 News said the driver was “weaving all over the road between Number One and Number Two lane.”

As law enforcement pursued, “shots were fired from the suspect vehicle,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies did not return fire, officials said. However, one of the law enforcement vehicles was struck by a bullet. Officials noted police were uninjured during the incident.

On the left, a close-up showing where a bullet struck a Multnomah County deputy’s patrol vehicle during a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect near NE 162nd and Sandy, April 12, 2022 (MCSO)

During the pursuit, deputies laid spike strips on Interstate 84. Although the car didn’t stop, the strips slowed the car down.

As the suspects headed west on Sandy it collided with another vehicle. Wright and Davis were taken into custody right away.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the missing suspect is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560 and refer to police report number 22-15330.