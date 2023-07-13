Police say Brandon Allen was the victim of a fatal shooting in the Centennial neighborhood on July 9, 2023. (PPB)

PPB says Brandon Allen's death is being ruled a homicide.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in SE Portland on Sunday afternoon, Portland Police Bureau announced.

Authorities say that Brandon Allen’s death is being ruled a homicide. The shooting took place in the 1500 block of SE 174th Avenue around 4:25 p.m.

Allen was already dead when police arrived at the scene.

PPB did not say if there were any suspects. As of Sunday, officers were still on the hunt for the suspected shooter.

Homicide detectives were at the scene for hours. Anyone with information is asked to contact either:

Detective William Winters, 503.823.0466, william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov

Detective Jason Koenig, 503.823.0889, jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov

The case number is 23-180335.