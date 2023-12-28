PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage to help investigate a homicide that was discovered earlier this week.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Cody J. Funk, who authorities said was “experiencing homelessness” when his deceased body was discovered on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call on the morning of Dec. 26 with a report of an unresponsive man discovered on the sidewalk near SE Division Street and 190th Avenue. Though both police and paramedics arrived at the scene, it was determined he was deceased.

The Multnomah County medical examiner determined in an autopsy that Funk died as a result of homicidal violence, authorities said.

Police are now asking the public for any witnesses to the death. In particular, they are asking people to come forward who have car dash cams that may have recorded anything on SE Division Street near 190th Avenue between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information about the homicide or who had contact with the victim in the days leading up to Dec. 26 are encouraged to contact the Gresham Police Tip Line at (503) 618-2719. You can also anonymously submit tips via Crimestoppers of Oregon’s website or mobile app.