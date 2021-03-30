Police identify woman killed in South Portland shooting

Crime

Killing marks 23rd homicide in Portland so far this year

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were sent to a wooded area near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway. Upon their arrival, they discovered the body of a shooting victim (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau identified the victim killed in a shooting Sunday morning near Terwilliger.

An autopsy revealed Kim Lambright, 53, of Portland was killed by gunfire.

Responding officers found her body a wooded area near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway around 8:30 a.m. close to the Hillsdale and South Portland neighborhoods.

No suspect information has been provided.

PPB said the shooting marked the 23rd homicide in Portland in 2021.

Anyone has information about the incident is asked to please call police immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories