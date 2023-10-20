PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are now sharing the name of a woman killed early Sunday morning.

Officials say 26-year-old Portland resident Cali Durbin was shot and killed at the corner of Southeast Foster and 86th around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15 and that the medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide by gunshot wound.

Two other people were seriously injured in the shooting; their current conditions are unclear.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Maddox Schlotte, a woman who lived nearby the scene of the shooting, told KOIN 6 News she woke up to “a bunch of gunshots,” heard sirens, “and then there was, like, officers screaming.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portland police.