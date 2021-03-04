Police in stand-off with shooting suspect in N Portland

The PPB's SERT team is responding

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are in a stand-off with a possible shooting suspect at a home in North Portland.

Shots were reported near North Houghton Street and North Dwight Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to the Portland Police Bureau, someone potentially involved in a shooting ran into a garage. Officers with PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Reaction Team have surrounded the area.

There are no known shooting victims. Details are limited at this time.

Avoid the area if possible. If you live within the perimeters of what authorities have blocked off, you are advised to stay inside.

This is a developing story.

