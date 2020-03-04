Police in Vancouver seek early-morning sexual assailant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a reported sexual assault that took place late last month.

Deputies said a report of a sexual attack was sent in at 5:30 a.m. on the morning of February 27. The incident took place in the area of NE 42nd Avenue and NE 44th Street in Vancouver’s Truman neighborhood.

No other details of the attack have been provided.

The Sheriff’s Office is now asking for information from anyone who may have seen (or have video footage) of any suspicious people in the area between 4 and 7 a.m. on the 27th. Witnesses are asked to call Detective Fred Neiman at 564-397-2120.