SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside police say that the driver of a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon struck a police vehicle while an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Sunday.

Around 11:20 p.m., an officer pulled over the driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry along U.S. Hwy 101, south of Beerman Creek Ln. While the officer was talking with the driver of the Camry, the Tuscon, which was traveling southbound, ran into the rear of the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the stopped Camry.

Police say that the Tuscon rolled on its side due to the collision. The driver was removed from the car uninjured by Seaside Fire and Rescue.

The officer and the driver of the Camry were also uninjured.

The driver of the Tuscon was arrested for DUII by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.