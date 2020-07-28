Police investigate after 1 shot in Montavilla neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police reported that one person was shot in Northeast Portland Monday night.

Officers were called out to the Montavilla neighborhood at the 700-block of NE 87th Ave around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, officers found “a person who appears to have been shot.”

The victim’s medical condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation was in its early stages.

This is a developing story.