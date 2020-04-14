Police investigate after man shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police officers are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland Monday night.

Gunfire was reported in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 60th Avenue after 10 p.m. When officers went to investigate, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, however, police said his medical status was unknown. Authorities have not identified the victim.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Authorities closed NE 60th Ave to traffic between NE Killingsworth and NE Emerson as they conduct their investigation. The Gun Violence Reduction Team was called to assist.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Portland Police.