Police investigate after one person shot in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in Southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to local police.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Officers were sent out to SE 33rd Avenue near SE Powell Boulevard where they found one person who appeared to have been shot. That person’s medical condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have asked for anyone with information to contact Portland police detectives.