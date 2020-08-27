Police investigate attempted abduction in Tigard parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in a black van tried to abduct a woman in the parking lot of the Tigard WinCo last week, police said.
The victim, who is in her 20s, pushed a shopping cart to her car and started loading her groceries in the back seat of the driver’s side when a man grabbed her from behind on Thursday, August 20th between 6:30-7:00 p.m. at the WinCo Foods on SW Dartmouth Street, Tigard police said.
The woman’s car was parked next to a black van that had its passenger-side sliding door open. The man tried to pull her backward but she was able to free herself and drive to safety.
The woman told police she saw a white, heavy-set woman between 35-45 years old in the van when the attempted abduction happened. Her attacker was a white man around 50 years old, 6-feet, medium build with a “beer belly.” He was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and had grayish-black hair, glasses and no facial hair.
The van is described as an older van (not a minivan) with only front driver and passenger door windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tigard police tip line at 503.718.2677 or email tips@tigard-or.gov.
