PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian has died after reports that they were hit with two vehicles — one of which was a hit and run — in East Portland Tuesday evening.

Portland Police Bureau said officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to 1500 Southeast 122nd Ave. According to reports, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled. A second car then reportedly hit the individual but that vehicle remained at the scene.

Though the pedestrian was struck in front of Portland Fire and Rescue Station Seven, allowing for a quick response from paramedics, the individual died at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation has impacted traffic on all lanes of Southeast 122nd Avenue, with that section of the road being closed from Southeast Main Street to Southeast Market Street. Officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the PPB’s crime tip email and reference case no. 23-332333.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.