Police investigate deadly shooting in NE Portland

Shots reported near the 800 block of NE Dekum Street

Police investigate a deadly shooting in NE Portland, July 28, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police launched a homicide investigation after shots were fired Tuesday night in Northeast Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of NE Dekum Street, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers found one person who had been shot at the scene.

NE Dekum Street was closed between NE 7th Avenue and NE 13th Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Detective Billy Winters at 503.823.0466.

