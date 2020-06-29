Police investigate death in Pearl District apartment

The victim has not been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives were investigating a death in the Pearl District Sunday afternoon, said police.

Portland police said someone called to report something suspicious at an apartment on the 1600-block of Northwest 14th Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The check-up quickly turned into a death investigation and homicide detectives were called out to the scene.

Information on the victim or the circumstances of that person’s death is limited at this time. Police said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with specific information on this case is asked to call Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033.