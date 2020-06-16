Police investigate double stabbing in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a double stabbing in the area of NE 12th and Sandy, officers said Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of NE Davis Street at about 3:45 p.m. and found two people who were hurt, the Portland Police Bureau said.
People should expect delays and street closures in the area.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
