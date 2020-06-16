Live Now
Police investigate double stabbing in NE Portland

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a double stabbing in the area of NE 12th and Sandy, officers said Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of NE Davis Street at about 3:45 p.m. and found two people who were hurt, the Portland Police Bureau said.

People should expect delays and street closures in the area.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

