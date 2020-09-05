Police investigate homicide after man found in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man found injured in Northeast Portland on Tuesday later died.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Gus Dino Komas, was found lying in the street near NE Ivy Street and NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the early hours of September 1. At the time, authorities found him unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he died later that same day.

An autopsy determined Komas’ death was a homicide. Detectives believe he was assaulted and have asked for anyone with information on what happened to Komas to contact either Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040.