Police investigate offensive graffiti at Sprague HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are currently investigating a recent spattering of explicit graffiti at Sprague High School as a bias crime.

Racist, transphobic, and anti-Semitic imagery and slurs were spray painted on the doors and walls of the Salem high school. The graffiti was first discovered by school security around 3 a.m. Monday morning, according to police.

Upon its discovery, the school’s principal, Chad Barkes, sent out a statement to the Sprague community that read, in part:

“Last night, many of our buildings were tagged with what can only be described as hateful and profane graffiti. Our overnight security discovered the graffiti, and the district’s maintenance team responded immediately to remove and/or cover the graffiti before our students arrived at school.

Let me be clear: we know that what was written does not reflect Sprague High School, our community, or our ideals. Sprague has been and will continue to be a welcoming school for all children, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual identity or anything else. We’ve engaged law enforcement to help us find those responsible for this.”

By 10 a.m. the same morning the graffiti had been removed, according to a spokesperson from Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact their tip line at 503-588-8477.