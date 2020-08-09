Police investigate reports of explosives thrown at protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating reports that someone threw explosive devices at protesters in Southeast Portland during the early hours of Saturday morning on the 71st consecutive night of demonstrations in the city.

Around 2:30 a.m. police received a disturbance report of “‘bombs’ going off” at Laurelhurst Park. Officers spoke to some people on the Stark Street side of the park, but those gathered didn’t report hearing anything, police said.

Hours later, police found social media posts and videos of “what appears to be some kind of explosive device and an explosion in the park.” The Portland Police Bureau provided photos of the alleged device, sourced from Twitter users.

Police said they have not received any reports of injuries related to the incident.

According to police, social media posts indicated that there were two people involved, however, police have not tracked down any suspects. Arson investigators are looking into the matter and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have additional video or photos, contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503-823-3408. Police are also looking to recover any remnants from the explosive devices.

Additionally, tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 503-823-HELP (4357).