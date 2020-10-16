PPB: Bullet grazes victim in drive-by gas station shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police responded to reports of gunfire late Thursday night at a gas station in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood.

A heavy police presence was seen in the 5500 block of SE 82nd Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police said a victim was filling up their gas tank when a suspect drove through the parking lot and shot at them.

One bullet grazed the victim’s ankle, police said. Bullets also hit the victim’s car and a gas pump.

A witness told KOIN 6 News they heard as many as 10 shots fired and later counted at least seven evidence markers as an investigation got underway.

No arrests have been made at this time. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Subaru sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333.

Two people were wounded in a similar shooting Wednesday night at a gas station in Gresham.

A witness who did not want to go on camera told KOIN 6 the shooting started around 10:30 p.m. at a gas station at Southeast 181st Avenue and Burnside. She said she heard at least five to six shots fired, and that police arrived within minutes.

Gresham police said two Black men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly after the two men drove a dark-colored 4-door sedan into the gas station lot and stopped near a pump. Police said both men were still inside the car when shots were fired.