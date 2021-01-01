Police investigate shooting in NE Portland

Gunfire reported in the 4400 block of NE Mallory Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire was reported Thursday night in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of NE Mallory Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

Portland has seen an unprecedented spate of gun violence. In 2020, the Rose City logged roughly 900 shootings, compared to 393 shootings in all of 2019.

On Monday, Portland police identified 33-year-old Jaron Weeks as the city’s 53rd homicide victim this year — the highest number of homicides in Portland since a wave of gang violence in the early 1990s.