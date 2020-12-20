Police investigate shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of SE 122nd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard around 9 a.m. Sunday. The caller was a man who said his car had been struck by gunfire. The man was not injured in the shooting, police said.

A short time later officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of SE 128th Avenue and SE Harold Street. Police said the vehicle was towed and the investigation is ongoing.

No information about the suspect or pending charges were immediately provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call PPB at 503-823-3333 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.