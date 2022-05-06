PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large police presence responded to an early morning shooting in South Portland on Friday.

Around 3:23 a.m. Portland police were called to the area near the Marriott hotel on S River Parkway and Moody Avenue. About six to eight PPB units were reportedly called to the scene.

A KOIN 6 News crew said there are evidence markers surrounding a vehicle.

The area near the shooting is blocked off while authorities investigate.

Officials have not yet released any suspect information or said if there were any victims.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 will update this story when new information is released.