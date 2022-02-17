Police investigating homicide after Old Town assault

James Anthony Wise, 46, died from his injuries after being assaulted in Old Town early Sunday morning, police said. He went by Tony, police said, and he was 46 years old. (Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are now investigating an assault that took place in Old Town as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries this week.

Portland police responded to the assault at 4:17 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived, police said they found a man unconscious with “significant injuries” and he was taken to the hospital.

That man was identified Thursday as 46-year-old James Anthony Wise. Police said Wise died of his injuries and his family released the above photo.

No arrests have been reported, and there were no additional details released on the circumstances leading up to the assault.

PPB asked anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696.